Maui County, HI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Maui County, Hawaii is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maui High School at Lahainaluna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 29
- Location: Lahaina, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
