LeBron James will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James totaled 17 points and 11 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 133-112 win against the Hornets.

In this article, we break down James' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.9 25.6 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 7.3 Assists 8.5 7.4 9.5 PRA -- 40 42.4 PR -- 32.6 32.9 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.2



LeBron James Insights vs. the Timberwolves

James has taken 17.5 shots per game this season and made 9.3 per game, which account for 17.5% and 19.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 17.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 103.3.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 107.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 40.7 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.6 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 11.2 makes per game, third in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 32 18 10 6 1 2 1 10/28/2022 37 28 7 5 1 0 4

