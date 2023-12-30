Target Center is where the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) and Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) will clash on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, SportsNet LA

Lakers' Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Lakers defeated the Hornets 133-112. With 26 points, Davis was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 26 8 2 2 4 0 Rui Hachimura 17 4 1 1 0 0 LeBron James 17 4 11 0 0 2

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis gives the Lakers 25.2 points, 12.2 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in NBA).

LeBron James contributes with 24.9 points per game, plus 7.7 boards and 7.4 assists.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers for the season are 15.1 points, 3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Austin Reaves' averages for the season are 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Taurean Prince gives the Lakers 9.8 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 26.4 10.4 2.8 1.2 1.8 0.8 LeBron James 20.9 6.1 7.7 0.9 0.5 2 Austin Reaves 17.5 4.3 5.8 0.8 0.1 2.6 Taurean Prince 12.8 3.9 2.6 1 0.6 3.5 Rui Hachimura 13.3 4 1.3 0.6 0.2 1.2

