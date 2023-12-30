Bookmakers have set player props for Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -118) 12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Davis' 25.2 points per game are 2.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 12.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Davis averages 3.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -164)

The 25.5-point total set for LeBron James on Saturday is 0.6 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (7.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (7.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 7.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -143)

The 28.5 points prop bet over/under set for Edwards on Saturday is 2.6 more than his season scoring average (25.9).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -164)

Saturday's over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns is 20.5. That's 1.1 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 9.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (8.5).

Towns has collected 2.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

He has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.