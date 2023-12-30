The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) will attempt to build on a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) on December 30, 2023 at Target Center.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (44.6%).

Los Angeles has put together a 15-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 26th.

The Lakers put up an average of 114.7 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 107.4 the Timberwolves give up.

Los Angeles is 11-9 when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers put up 115.7 points per game at home, two more than away (113.7). On defense they concede 107.5 per game, 13.1 fewer points than away (120.6).

The Lakers pick up one more assists per game at home (28.1) than on the road (27.1).

Lakers Injuries