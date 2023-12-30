How to Watch the Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) will attempt to build on a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) on December 30, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
- Los Angeles has put together a 15-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 26th.
- The Lakers put up an average of 114.7 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 107.4 the Timberwolves give up.
- Los Angeles is 11-9 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers put up 115.7 points per game at home, two more than away (113.7). On defense they concede 107.5 per game, 13.1 fewer points than away (120.6).
- At home Los Angeles is giving up 107.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than it is away (120.6).
- The Lakers pick up one more assists per game at home (28.1) than on the road (27.1).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Knee
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Groin
