The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) currently features two players on it. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 from Target Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Lakers won their most recent outing 133-112 against the Hornets on Thursday. In the Lakers' win, Anthony Davis led the team with 26 points (adding eight rebounds and two assists).

Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1.0 3.0 Cameron Reddish SF Out Groin 7.0 2.6 1.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.