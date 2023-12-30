The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 225.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 20 games this season that finished with a point total over 225.5 points.

Los Angeles' matchups this season have a 229.2-point average over/under, 3.7 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Los Angeles has compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread.

The Lakers have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 1-5 when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 14 46.7% 113.4 228.1 107.4 221.9 223.1 Lakers 20 62.5% 114.7 228.1 114.5 221.9 229.4

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Lakers have hit the over in eight of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (7-8-0) than away (7-10-0).

The Lakers score 7.3 more points per game (114.7) than the Timberwolves give up (107.4).

Los Angeles is 10-10 against the spread and 11-9 overall when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Lakers and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 14-18 3-4 17-15 Timberwolves 16-14 8-8 16-14

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Lakers Timberwolves 114.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 10-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 11-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-1 114.5 Points Allowed (PG) 107.4 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 9-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-7 12-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-1

