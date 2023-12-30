Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-3.5
|225.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 20 games this season that finished with a point total over 225.5 points.
- Los Angeles' matchups this season have a 229.2-point average over/under, 3.7 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Los Angeles has compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread.
- The Lakers have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 1-5 when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|14
|46.7%
|113.4
|228.1
|107.4
|221.9
|223.1
|Lakers
|20
|62.5%
|114.7
|228.1
|114.5
|221.9
|229.4
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Lakers have hit the over in eight of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (7-8-0) than away (7-10-0).
- The Lakers score 7.3 more points per game (114.7) than the Timberwolves give up (107.4).
- Los Angeles is 10-10 against the spread and 11-9 overall when it scores more than 107.4 points.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|14-18
|3-4
|17-15
|Timberwolves
|16-14
|8-8
|16-14
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Lakers
|Timberwolves
|114.7
|113.4
|17
|18
|10-10
|9-5
|11-9
|13-1
|114.5
|107.4
|15
|1
|9-5
|15-7
|12-2
|21-1
