The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and SportsNet LA.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Lakers.

LeBron James is putting up 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He's making 53.9% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Lakers are receiving 7.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Christian Wood this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 22.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 51.6% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Edwards averages 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Rudy Gobert posts 12.7 points, 12 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocks (fifth in league).

Mike Conley puts up 11.3 points, 3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Naz Reid averages 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 40% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Lakers 113.6 Points Avg. 114 105.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5 48.3% Field Goal % 48.8% 38% Three Point % 35%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.