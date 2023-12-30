On Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Target Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +180 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by six points per game) is a result of scoring 113.4 points per game (18th in the NBA) while giving up 107.4 per outing (first in the league).

The Lakers score 114.7 points per game (17th in NBA) and concede 114.5 (15th in league) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score 228.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 221.9 points per game combined, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Los Angeles is 14-18-0 ATS this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Davis 27.5 -128 25.2 LeBron James 25.5 -115 24.9

Lakers and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Timberwolves +1800 +900 -

