Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Oilers on December 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anze Kopitar, Connor McDavid and others in the Los Angeles Kings-Edmonton Oilers matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Kopitar, who has 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Adrian Kempe has totaled 31 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 20 assists.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Kevin Fiala has seven goals and 23 assists for Los Angeles.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
McDavid's 12 goals and 33 assists in 30 games for Edmonton add up to 45 total points on the season.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Devils
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|5
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Leon Draisaitl is one of the impact players on offense for Edmonton with 36 total points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 21 assists in 32 games.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
