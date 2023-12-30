Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anze Kopitar, Connor McDavid and others in the Los Angeles Kings-Edmonton Oilers matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Kopitar, who has 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 28 1 1 2 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 2 2 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Dec. 19 1 1 2 1

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Adrian Kempe has totaled 31 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 20 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 2 0 2 4 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 5 at Sharks Dec. 19 0 0 0 2

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Kevin Fiala has seven goals and 23 assists for Los Angeles.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 19 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

McDavid's 12 goals and 33 assists in 30 games for Edmonton add up to 45 total points on the season.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 28 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Dec. 22 0 1 1 1 at Devils Dec. 21 1 1 2 2 at Islanders Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 1 1 5

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Leon Draisaitl is one of the impact players on offense for Edmonton with 36 total points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 21 assists in 32 games.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 28 1 0 1 3 at Rangers Dec. 22 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 21 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0

