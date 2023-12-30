Kings vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (20-8-4) host the Edmonton Oilers (16-15-1, winners of three straight) at Crypto.com Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 30 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-120)
|Oilers (+100)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 69.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (16-7).
- Los Angeles is 15-6 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 32 games this season.
Kings vs Oilers Additional Info
Kings vs. Oilers Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|113 (12th)
|Goals
|112 (13th)
|75 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|106 (14th)
|21 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (9th)
|13 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (20th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 games.
- In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it hit the over twice.
- The Kings have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this game's over/under.
- During the last 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Kings offense's 113 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Kings are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having given up 75 total goals (only 2.3 per game).
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +38 this season.
