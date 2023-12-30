The Los Angeles Kings (20-8-4) host the Edmonton Oilers (16-15-1, winners of three straight) at Crypto.com Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 30 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-120) Oilers (+100) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 69.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (16-7).

Los Angeles is 15-6 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 32 games this season.

Kings vs Oilers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Oilers Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Oilers Total (Rank) 113 (12th) Goals 112 (13th) 75 (1st) Goals Allowed 106 (14th) 21 (19th) Power Play Goals 27 (9th) 13 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (20th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it hit the over twice.

The Kings have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this game's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Kings offense's 113 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Kings are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having given up 75 total goals (only 2.3 per game).

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +38 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.