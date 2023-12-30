Kings vs. Oilers December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kings vs. Oilers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-120)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings Players to Watch
- Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with 33 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 19 assists this season.
- Adrian Kempe has picked up 31 points (one per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 20 assists.
- Fiala has posted seven goals and 23 assists for Los Angeles.
- Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has given up 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and made 154 saves.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Oilers Players to Watch
- Connor McDavid is a top offensive contributor for his club with 45 points (1.4 per game), as he has recorded 12 goals and 33 assists in 30 games (playing 20:04 per game).
- Leon Draisaitl has made a big impact for Edmonton this season with 36 points (15 goals and 21 assists).
- This season, Bouchard has nine goals and 25 assists for Los Angeles.
- In the crease, Edmonton's Calvin Pickard is 2-2-0 this season, compiling 123 saves and permitting 14 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (44th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Oilers Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Oilers AVG
|Oilers Rank
|3rd
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|3.5
|6th
|1st
|2.34
|Goals Allowed
|3.31
|21st
|2nd
|34.2
|Shots
|34.1
|3rd
|2nd
|26.7
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|4th
|18th
|19.09%
|Power Play %
|25.96%
|5th
|1st
|87%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.57%
|21st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.