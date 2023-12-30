The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Kings vs. Oilers Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with 33 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 19 assists this season.

Adrian Kempe has picked up 31 points (one per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 20 assists.

Fiala has posted seven goals and 23 assists for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has given up 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and made 154 saves.

Oilers Players to Watch

Connor McDavid is a top offensive contributor for his club with 45 points (1.4 per game), as he has recorded 12 goals and 33 assists in 30 games (playing 20:04 per game).

Leon Draisaitl has made a big impact for Edmonton this season with 36 points (15 goals and 21 assists).

This season, Bouchard has nine goals and 25 assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Edmonton's Calvin Pickard is 2-2-0 this season, compiling 123 saves and permitting 14 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (44th in the league).

Kings vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 3rd 3.53 Goals Scored 3.5 6th 1st 2.34 Goals Allowed 3.31 21st 2nd 34.2 Shots 34.1 3rd 2nd 26.7 Shots Allowed 28.2 4th 18th 19.09% Power Play % 25.96% 5th 1st 87% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 21st

