The Edmonton Oilers (16-15-1) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Kings (20-8-4) on the road on Saturday, December 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Over the past 10 games for the Kings, their offense has put up 28 goals while their defense has conceded 23 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (18.8% success rate).

Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in Saturday's matchup.

Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Kings 4, Oilers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-120)

Kings (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Oilers Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are 20-8-4 overall and 2-4-6 in overtime games.

Los Angeles has 10 points (4-3-2) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Kings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Los Angeles has taken five points from the eight games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-5-1 record).

The Kings are 18-0-3 in the 21 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 39 points).

In the 15 games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 23 points after finishing 11-3-1.

In the 24 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 14-6-4 (32 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to register 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 5th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.5 6th 1st 2.34 Goals Allowed 3.31 21st 1st 34.2 Shots 34.1 3rd 2nd 26.7 Shots Allowed 28.2 4th 18th 19.09% Power Play % 25.96% 6th 1st 87% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 22nd

Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

