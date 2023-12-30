Kings vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 30
The Edmonton Oilers (16-15-1) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Kings (20-8-4) on the road on Saturday, December 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.
Over the past 10 games for the Kings, their offense has put up 28 goals while their defense has conceded 23 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (18.8% success rate).
Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in Saturday's matchup.
Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Kings 4, Oilers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-120)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Oilers Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings are 20-8-4 overall and 2-4-6 in overtime games.
- Los Angeles has 10 points (4-3-2) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Kings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.
- Los Angeles has taken five points from the eight games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-5-1 record).
- The Kings are 18-0-3 in the 21 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 39 points).
- In the 15 games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 23 points after finishing 11-3-1.
- In the 24 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 14-6-4 (32 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to register 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Oilers AVG
|Oilers Rank
|5th
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|3.5
|6th
|1st
|2.34
|Goals Allowed
|3.31
|21st
|1st
|34.2
|Shots
|34.1
|3rd
|2nd
|26.7
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|4th
|18th
|19.09%
|Power Play %
|25.96%
|6th
|1st
|87%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.57%
|22nd
Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
