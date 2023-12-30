A competitive NHL matchup is expected on Saturday when the Los Angeles Kings (20-8-4) host the Edmonton Oilers (16-15-1) at Crypto.com Arena. The Oilers are underdogs (+100 on the moneyline) against the Kings (-120) ahead of the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Kings vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Oilers Betting Trends

In 11 of 32 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Kings are 16-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Oilers have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset win (33.3%).

Los Angeles is 15-6 when playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Edmonton has gone 1-2 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 2-7-1 6.0 2.80 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.80 2.30 6 18.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-4 3-5-2 6.9 3.90 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.90 2.50 6 24.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

