How to Watch the Kings vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (20-8-4) host the Edmonton Oilers (16-15-1) -- who've won three in a row -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Kings try to hold off the Oilers on ESPN+ and BSW.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs Oilers Additional Info
|Kings vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Oilers Prediction
|Kings vs Oilers Player Props
|Kings vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 75 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings' 113 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kings are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|32
|14
|19
|33
|11
|13
|57.8%
|Adrian Kempe
|32
|11
|20
|31
|9
|13
|50%
|Kevin Fiala
|32
|7
|23
|30
|24
|14
|22.2%
|Trevor Moore
|32
|17
|9
|26
|10
|14
|30.4%
|Quinton Byfield
|32
|10
|15
|25
|2
|18
|38.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers' total of 106 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 14th in the league.
- With 112 goals (3.5 per game), the Oilers have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|30
|12
|33
|45
|34
|34
|49.2%
|Leon Draisaitl
|32
|15
|21
|36
|40
|41
|57.2%
|Zach Hyman
|31
|20
|14
|34
|8
|12
|33.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|32
|9
|25
|34
|30
|22
|-
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|32
|9
|23
|32
|12
|24
|43.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.