The Los Angeles Kings (20-8-4) host the Edmonton Oilers (16-15-1) -- who've won three in a row -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Oilers Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 75 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 113 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kings are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 32 14 19 33 11 13 57.8% Adrian Kempe 32 11 20 31 9 13 50% Kevin Fiala 32 7 23 30 24 14 22.2% Trevor Moore 32 17 9 26 10 14 30.4% Quinton Byfield 32 10 15 25 2 18 38.5%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers' total of 106 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 14th in the league.

With 112 goals (3.5 per game), the Oilers have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players