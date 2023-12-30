Kevin Fiala will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers meet on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Fiala are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Kevin Fiala vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Fiala has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 17:13 on the ice per game.

Fiala has scored a goal in six of 32 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fiala has a point in 21 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Fiala has an assist in 17 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that Fiala hits the over on his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Fiala having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 32 Games 10 30 Points 10 7 Goals 3 23 Assists 7

