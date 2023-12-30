Will Kevin Fiala Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 30?
Can we expect Kevin Fiala scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Fiala stats and insights
- Fiala has scored in six of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 8.4% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Fiala recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|17:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|15:16
|Away
|W 4-0
Kings vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
