Can we expect Kevin Fiala scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220

Fiala stats and insights

Fiala has scored in six of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 8.4% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 13:18 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:33 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:30 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 15:16 Away W 4-0

Kings vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

