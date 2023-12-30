For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jordan Spence a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through 31 games this season.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Spence has picked up two assists on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:23 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:39 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:38 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-0

Kings vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

