Saturday's Big West schedule includes the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) facing the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-5) at 5:00 PM ET.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Hawaii Players to Watch

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lily Wahinekapu: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Meilani McBee: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Gabi Vidmar: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Hope Hassmann: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Demonnie Lagway: 7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Aixchel Hernandez: 3.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

