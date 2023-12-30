Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West schedule includes the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) facing the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-5) at 5:00 PM ET.
Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Rewers: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lily Wahinekapu: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Meilani McBee: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Gabi Vidmar: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Hope Hassmann: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Demonnie Lagway: 7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aixchel Hernandez: 3.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
