2024 NCAA Bracketology: Hawaii March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Hawaii's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Hawaii ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|127
Hawaii's best wins
Hawaii's signature win this season came on November 22 in a 70-61 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The leading point-getter against Northern Arizona was Noel Coleman, who posted 26 points with four rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 77-66 over San Diego (No. 167/RPI) on November 25
- 69-56 at home over Portland (No. 225/RPI) on December 21
- 76-57 over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 297/RPI) on November 24
- 92-73 at home over Niagara (No. 326/RPI) on November 17
- 95-76 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 354/RPI) on December 3
Hawaii's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
Schedule insights
- Hawaii has drawn the 196th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- Glancing at the Rainbow Warriors' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Of Hawaii's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Hawaii's next game
- Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
