What are Hawaii's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Hawaii ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-1 NR NR 127

Hawaii's best wins

Hawaii's signature win this season came on November 22 in a 70-61 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The leading point-getter against Northern Arizona was Noel Coleman, who posted 26 points with four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

77-66 over San Diego (No. 167/RPI) on November 25

69-56 at home over Portland (No. 225/RPI) on December 21

76-57 over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 297/RPI) on November 24

92-73 at home over Niagara (No. 326/RPI) on November 17

95-76 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 354/RPI) on December 3

Hawaii's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Schedule insights

Hawaii has drawn the 196th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Rainbow Warriors' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Hawaii's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Hawaii's next game

Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

