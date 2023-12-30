Will Hawaii be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Hawaii's complete tournament resume.

How Hawaii ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 1-0 NR NR 217

Hawaii's best wins

Hawaii captured its best win of the season on November 25, when it beat the Idaho State Bengals, who rank No. 162 in the RPI rankings, 58-46. The leading point-getter against Idaho State was Daejah Phillips, who posted 11 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

59-49 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on December 30

73-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on December 3

65-51 at home over San Francisco (No. 282/RPI) on November 17

Hawaii's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Hawaii has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Hawaii gets the 29th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Rainbow Wahine's upcoming schedule, they have eight games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.

Hawaii has 19 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Hawaii's next game

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

