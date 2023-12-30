Saturday's contest between the CSU Fullerton Titans (5-6) and Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-6) at Titan Gym is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-59, with CSU Fullerton taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of an 85-46 loss to UCLA in their last game on Thursday.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Fullerton 60, Hawaii 59

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine picked up their signature win of the season on November 25, when they took down the Idaho State Bengals, who rank No. 194 in our computer rankings, 58-46.

The Rainbow Wahine have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Hawaii 2023-24 Best Wins

58-46 at home over Idaho State (No. 194) on November 25

73-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 195) on December 3

65-51 at home over San Francisco (No. 213) on November 17

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.0 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

8.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Meilani McBee: 7.6 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Wahine have been outscored by 8.3 points per game (posting 51.7 points per game, 346th in college basketball, while allowing 60.0 per contest, 98th in college basketball) and have a -75 scoring differential.

