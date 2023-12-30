Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Prop bets for Doughty in that upcoming Kings-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drew Doughty vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty's plus-minus this season, in 25:52 per game on the ice, is +14.

Doughty has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Doughty has a point in 14 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 32 games this season, Doughty has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Doughty hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Doughty Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 32 Games 10 18 Points 5 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.