For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Drew Doughty a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Doughty stats and insights

Doughty has scored in six of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Doughty's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:11 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 22:48 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 2 0 2 26:17 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:03 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:31 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 29:55 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 26:37 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 28:49 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 22:18 Away W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.