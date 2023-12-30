The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) play the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) as 6.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under DePaul -6.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs Chicago State Betting Records & Stats

The Blue Demons are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

DePaul has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Blue Demons have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago State is 8-9-0 ATS this year.

The Cougars have a mark of 2-4 in contests where bookmakers give them odds of +250 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago State has a 28.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 6 60% 66.6 131.4 77 147.7 145.5 Chicago State 8 47.1% 64.8 131.4 70.7 147.7 139.7

Additional DePaul vs Chicago State Insights & Trends

Chicago State is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

Four of the Cougars' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Blue Demons score only 4.1 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Cougars allow (70.7).

When DePaul scores more than 70.7 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Cougars put up 12.2 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Blue Demons give up to opponents (77).

When it scores more than 77 points, Chicago State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 3-7-0 1-1 4-6-0 Chicago State 8-9-0 4-3 8-9-0

DePaul vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Chicago State 7-8 Home Record 8-0 2-12 Away Record 3-20 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

