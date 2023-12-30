Should you wager on Carl Grundstrom to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

  • In seven of 32 games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Grundstrom averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Grundstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:16 Away L 3-2
12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:18 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 5-3
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:20 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 4-0

Kings vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

