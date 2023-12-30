In the upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Blake Lizotte to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

Lizotte has scored in five of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

Lizotte has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Lizotte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:00 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:43 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 9:25 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:23 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-0

Kings vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

