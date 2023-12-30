Arthur Kaliyev and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Does a wager on Kaliyev intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Arthur Kaliyev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Kaliyev Season Stats Insights

Kaliyev has averaged 12:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Kaliyev has a goal in six games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kaliyev has a point in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kaliyev has an assist in eight of 29 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kaliyev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

Kaliyev has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kaliyev Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 29 Games 9 14 Points 0 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

