The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Arthur Kaliyev light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

  • Kaliyev has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
  • Kaliyev has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kaliyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 3-2
12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:41 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:08 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:27 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:23 Away W 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

