Will Arthur Kaliyev Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 30?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Arthur Kaliyev light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kaliyev stats and insights
- Kaliyev has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
- Kaliyev has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kaliyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:41
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:08
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.