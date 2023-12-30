The Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar included, will play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kopitar available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Anze Kopitar vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Kopitar has a plus-minus rating of +16, while averaging 19:19 on the ice per game.

Kopitar has netted a goal in a game 13 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kopitar has a point in 24 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 16 of 32 games this season, Kopitar has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kopitar goes over his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kopitar has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 32 Games 10 33 Points 8 14 Goals 2 19 Assists 6

