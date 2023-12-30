On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) heads into a home game against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) at Target Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Anthony Davis vs. Anthony Edwards Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Anthony Edwards Total Fantasy Pts 1442.1 1105.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.7 40.9 Fantasy Rank 20 6

Buy Edwards and Davis gear on Fanatics!

Anthony Davis vs. Anthony Edwards Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis' averages for the season are 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 54.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers score 114.7 points per game (17th in NBA) and give up 114.5 (15th in league) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles averages 44.0 rebounds per game (15th in league), compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.

The Lakers hit 11.0 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) while shooting 36.1% from deep (19th in NBA). They are making 3.0 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.0 per game at 37.4%.

Los Angeles forces 13.0 turnovers per game (17th in league) while committing 13.5 (20th in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.5 boards per contest, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

The Timberwolves have a +180 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 113.4 points per game to rank 18th in the league and are giving up 107.4 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

Minnesota comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is recording 44.4 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.7 per outing.

The Timberwolves knock down 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 38.3% from deep while their opponents hit 34.0% from long range.

Minnesota loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 14.6 (26th in the league) while its opponents average 13.5.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Anthony Davis vs. Anthony Edwards Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Anthony Edwards Plus/Minus Per Game 0.8 7.4 Usage Percentage 27.3% 32.6% True Shooting Pct 61.4% 57.7% Total Rebound Pct 18.7% 9% Assist Pct 14% 25.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.