Anthony Davis plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Davis, in his most recent game (December 28 win against the Hornets), posted 26 points, eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

Below we will break down Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.2 29.1 Rebounds 12.5 12.2 11.9 Assists 3.5 3.1 2.9 PRA -- 40.5 43.9 PR -- 37.4 41



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Davis has made 9.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 20.5% of his team's total makes.

Davis' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.3 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 107.4 points per game, which is the best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 40.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are fourth in the league, allowing 24.6 per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2023 39 31 8 4 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.