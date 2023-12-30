Should you bet on Andreas Englund to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Andreas Englund score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Englund stats and insights

  • Englund has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
  • Englund has zero points on the power play.
  • Englund averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Englund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 3-2
12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 5-3
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:19 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:58 Away W 4-0

Kings vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

