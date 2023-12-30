When the Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Alex Laferriere find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

Laferriere has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

Laferriere has no points on the power play.

Laferriere averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:34 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 1 0 9:28 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:39 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 1 0 13:26 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-0

Kings vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

