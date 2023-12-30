Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Fancy a bet on Kempe in the Kings-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

Adrian Kempe vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Kempe has a plus-minus of +16, while averaging 18:31 on the ice per game.

Kempe has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kempe has a point in 22 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 16 of 32 games this season, Kempe has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Kempe has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kempe has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kempe Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 32 Games 10 31 Points 11 11 Goals 7 20 Assists 4

