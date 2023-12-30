When the Los Angeles Kings play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Adrian Kempe find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kempe stats and insights

In 10 of 32 games this season, Kempe has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

On the power play, Kempe has accumulated one goal and seven assists.

Kempe's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:09 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 16:04 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:00 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:46 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.