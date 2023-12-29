Can we anticipate Urho Vaakanainen finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vaakanainen stats and insights

  • Vaakanainen is yet to score through 26 games this season.
  • In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Vaakanainen has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 99 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:05 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 3-2
12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:41 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.