Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. Prop bets for Terry are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Troy Terry vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Terry has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 18:17 on the ice per game.

Terry has scored a goal in seven of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Terry has a point in 15 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points five times.

Terry has an assist in 13 of 34 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Terry's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Terry has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 99 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 34 Games 5 22 Points 7 9 Goals 4 13 Assists 3

