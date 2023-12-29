The Anaheim Ducks, Trevor Zegras among them, meet the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Zegras in that upcoming Ducks-Coyotes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Trevor Zegras vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Zegras Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Zegras has averaged 15:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Zegras has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 14 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of 14 games this season, Zegras has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Zegras has an assist in two of 14 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Zegras hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Zegras having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zegras Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 99 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 14 Games 5 4 Points 3 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

