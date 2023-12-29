The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Trevor Zegras score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Zegras stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Zegras has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted nine shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Zegras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:40 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:32 Home L 3-2
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:48 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:49 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 3-2 OT
10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

