Will Trevor Zegras Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 29?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Trevor Zegras score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Zegras stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Zegras has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted nine shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Zegras recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:02
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|L 3-1
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
