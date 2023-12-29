Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at Honda Center. Does a wager on Strome intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ryan Strome vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Strome has averaged 15:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Strome has a goal in three of 33 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Strome has a point in 14 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Strome has an assist in 12 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Strome has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 33 Games 5 19 Points 3 3 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

