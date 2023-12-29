On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Ryan Strome going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

  • In three of 33 games this season, Strome has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in two games (zero shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • Strome averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 99 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:20 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:31 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.