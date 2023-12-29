On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Ryan Strome going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

In three of 33 games this season, Strome has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in two games (zero shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Strome averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 99 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:20 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:31 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.