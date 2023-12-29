Will Ross Johnston find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston is yet to score through 24 games this season.

In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Johnston has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:43 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:21 Home L 3-2 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:49 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:29 Away W 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 4:18 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 1-0 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:59 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:06 Home L 4-3 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 2-1

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

