NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's NHL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Kings playing the Vegas Golden Knights.
We've got everything you need regarding how to watch Thursday's NHL action right here. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|NBCS-PH,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|BSW,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|NBCS-CA,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
