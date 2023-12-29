Will Max Jones Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 29?
Will Max Jones score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Max Jones score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- In two of 30 games this season, Jones has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Jones has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|12:53
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
