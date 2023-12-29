Mason McTavish will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes face off on Friday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McTavish are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mason McTavish vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish has averaged 13:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

McTavish has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 16 of 27 games this season, McTavish has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

McTavish has an assist in 10 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 52.6% that McTavish hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of McTavish going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McTavish Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 27 Games 5 24 Points 1 10 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

