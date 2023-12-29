For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mason McTavish a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

McTavish has scored in eight of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

McTavish has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

McTavish's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 99 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 16:35 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-0 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 2:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 15:15 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

