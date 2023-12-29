In the upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jamie Drysdale to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Drysdale stats and insights

Drysdale has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Drysdale has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 99 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

