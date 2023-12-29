Will Jackson LaCombe Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 29?
In the upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jackson LaCombe to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
LaCombe stats and insights
- LaCombe is yet to score through 33 games this season.
- In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- LaCombe has no points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
LaCombe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 3-2
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
