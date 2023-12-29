The Anaheim Ducks, including Frank Vatrano, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. Prop bets for Vatrano in that upcoming Ducks-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Frank Vatrano vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 18:11 on the ice per game.

In Vatrano's 34 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Vatrano has a point in 17 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Vatrano has an assist in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 52.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 99 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 34 Games 5 25 Points 3 16 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

